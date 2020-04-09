ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, today announced the launch of Curb-to-Car, an app to help facilitate and make curbside delivery easy for any store, warehouse, or restaurant.
"Because of COVID-19 and the urgent need for safe pickup of products and foods, we built Curb-to-Car to help keep businesses running while also keeping customers and employees safe," said Adam Haynes, FSG Smart Buildings VP of Product. "With Curb-to-Car, businesses can enable curbside delivery setup in as little as two minutes with our simple onboarding process."
Businesses can register with Curb-to-Car by simply creating an account, entering in their locations, and printing their custom check-in URL. Curb-to-Car features two dynamic app experiences for customer check-in and customer arrival alerts.
Customer Check-In Experience
- Customer pulls into location and sees a sign for a custom URL to check-in.
- Customer uses smartphone to go to indicated URL to check-in.
- Customer gives name, make/model of car, and comments.
- No customer log-in needed.
Customer Arrival Alerts
- Curb-to-Car app shows new arrival on screen.
- View all entered custom information.
- Counter tracks how long ago customer checked-in.
- View queue and clear customers as they depart.
- Keep up-to-date with all new arrivals.
Curb-to-Car is available for any commercial businesses needing to offer curbside pickup at their locations. For the next six months, FSG is offering special pricing for Curb-to-Car for as little as $1/mo/location. To learn more about Curb-to-Car and sign up today, please visit curbtocar.com.
ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS
FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. With automation solutions actively deployed in more than 8,000 locations nationwide, FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.
Media Contact
Adam Haynes
VP of Product
adam.haynes@fsgi.com
(409) 423-0985