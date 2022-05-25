Taking an intuitive approach to appointment scheduling, check-in, and automated reporting for physical, virtual, and hybrid environments.
MONROVIA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTSI debuts an appointment management solution for financial institutions as a part of a new comprehensive FinTech ecosystem offering. The expanded digital product suite can be integrated to work together, creating a seamless experience for enhanced consumer relationships and management.
With financial institutions facing labor shortages, utilizing automated technology can greatly reduce employee workload and turnover. FTSI's appointment management solution is developed to be simple to use and requires minimal onboarding time. It offers skill-based routing, outlook integration, kiosk or mobile check-in options, and a customizable website widget. The system automatically assigns representatives based on their service skills and calendar availability. Automated reporting provides proactive engagement insights to inform future strategic operational decisions.
"Today's reality acknowledges the diverse needs of the consumers we serve. To meet the digital and virtual segments, we have to offer digital and virtual solutions," said Susan Napier, CEO at FTSI. "Simplifying the way consumers book their time with an advisor will turn personal connections into growth opportunities. We are committed to delivering intuitive solutions that bring value, accessibility, and efficiency to our community institutions. The partnerships we have forged to deliver a FinTech ecosystem are unmatched in the industry, and we are working diligently to add more innovative solutions into the ecosystem," continued Napier.
The appointment management solution works standalone or can be integrated with FTSI's digital identity authentication and digital service solutions. In today's environment, it is essential to deliver a seamless, contactless experience while allowing organizations to manage the engagements holistically. This comprehensive FinTech ecosystem will increase operational efficiencies, reduce average handle times, encourage adoption rate, enhance overall satisfaction, and strengthen brand loyalty.
FTSI will be hosting a webinar on June 8th, at 11 AM PDT. The webinar will feature Senior Vice President of Innovation, Brett Wooden, who has over 20 years of industry experience and understands first-hand the hurdles financial institutions face with the introduction of modern technology. In this webinar, FTSI will provide an overview of the new appointment management solution and share use cases that can help your organization engage more efficiently.
About FTSI
FTSI is a minority-owned company and the largest independent provider of custom digital and branch solutions for financial institutions. FTSI offers a full suite of solutions including digital, app development, hardware, software, electronic security, software professional services, project management, service maintenance, cash services, and a range of consultative services. Visit http://www.ftsius.com to learn more.
