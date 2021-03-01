ASHEVILLE, N.C., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FueledLoop LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, today announced that it has acquired Pregnancy & Newborn Magazine, a pioneering leader in the early online motherhood and lifestyle space.
Pregnancy & Newborn is a thriving online community that embraces the trials and triumphs of motherhood. Since 2006, P&N has provided moms with everything from educational pregnancy and child development information, to baby gear reviews, birth stories and more.
"P&N has long supported moms as a dependable digital parenting resource, with award-winning content created by health professionals, experts, and new moms and dads" said Josh Lucas, Managing Director of FueledLoop, LLC. "We saw an opportunity to build upon their well established history of advocating for moms, and we were happy to take it."
Early on as a DME innovator, Aeroflow helped pave the way for expanded access to medical products and authoritative digital health resources, advised by a panel of board certified medical professionals. Today, Aeroflow Healthcare is a leader in the breastfeeding and maternity space with a mission of improving health outcomes for new and expectant mothers through their pregnancy, postpartum recovery and breastfeeding journey. The company also advocates for the normalization of breastfeeding, supporting and protecting the rights of breastfeeding mothers on both a local and national scale.
"While FueledLoop will certainly operate P&N independently, the acquisition fits in perfectly with Aeroflow's larger mission and upcoming slate of digital offerings. Our goal is to provide the best possible care to moms on the journey through pregnancy and parenting." said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Healthcare. "P&N represents yet another tool we can use to reach moms directly with reliable, trustworthy health information and services in a crowded online space."
In order to deliver exceptional care to more patients, Aeroflow Healthcare continues to expand its footprint via strategic acquisitions. Aeroflow provides the tools and resources to enable smaller organizations to improve their scale and level of patient care significantly, which has been a major driver for Aeroflow's growth trajectory over the past few years.
About FueledLoop
FueledLoop is a digital agency with a collective 75 years of experience. FueledLoop plans, creates, and implements effective marketing campaigns that help their partners save time, money, and achieve results. FueledLoop has worked on campaigns for Fortune 1000 clients Including: Abbott Labs, Meade Johnson, Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart, Perrigo, Kimberly Clark, P&G, Gerber and many others. For more information, visit FueledLoop.com.
About Aeroflow Healthcare
Aeroflow Healthcare was founded in Asheville, NC in 2001 as a home oxygen provider, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment. In 2017, Aeroflow was also awarded the HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider and has been recognized as a business offering top-notch benefits to employees with the Great Place to Work Award. Aeroflow is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit AeroflowInc.com.
