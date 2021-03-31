RICHARDSON, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. has awarded two Fujitsu STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Richardson Independent School District (RISD) for excellence in STEM learning.
Winners of the 2021 Fujitsu STEM Scholarships are named below:
- Camille Elizabeth Kutter, Richardson High School - $5000
- Zachary Katz, Richardson High School - $5000
To qualify for the Fujitsu STEM Scholarships, the winners met the following criteria, with awards based on a combination of financial need, academic performance and personal character:
- Achieved a minimum GPA of 5.0
- Studied four years of science, technology, engineering and/or math classes with B's or better
- Will enter a two or four-year college or university to major in a STEM field
- Received two written recommendations from among student's STEM teachers, counselors, and extracurricular instructors.
- Wrote an essay describing their decision to choose a STEM field as their major and specify their major STEM field of study
"Fujitsu is proud to partner with Richardson ISD to recognize STEM achievement within our community," said Doug Moore, president and chief executive officer at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. "We applaud this year's recipients for their accomplishments in STEM, and wish them great success in the future."
"On behalf of the Richardson ISD Foundation, I would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. for the generous donation of two $5,000 STEM scholarships for students of Richardson ISD. These scholarships will help two deserving seniors achieve their goals in the STEM field of study," said J. Douglas Burnside, Chair of the Richardson ISD Excellence in Education Foundation. "Fujitsu has been a long-term supporter of our Foundation. Without the support of our community partners like Fujitsu, the Richardson ISD Foundation would not be able to accomplish our mission of advancing impactful opportunities to all within the District."
