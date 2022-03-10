WINTER PARK, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, during Full Sail University's 12th Annual Hall of Fame ceremony, the university inducted its latest class comprised of six industry leading graduates. This honor serves as a tribute to the creative inspiration, technical brilliance, and determination of each inductee, their unyielding dedication to more than a decade of excellence in their professional careers, and their heartfelt commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Full Sail University.
"It is with great pleasure that we honor these amazing members of our Full Sail alumni family," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni and Special Events, Full Sail University. "These individuals inspire me every day to continue our mission of innovating, supporting the student's dreams and learning and growing, always."
Full Sail University's latest class of inductees has increased the number of Hall of Fame members to over 70 inductees. This year's class include:
Stephanie Dawson
- Title: Producer, WNET Group, PBS Great Performances
- 2006 Film Graduate
Bobby Jones
- Title: Founder & CEO of Purple, Rock, Scissors (PRPL)
- 1997 Digital Media Graduate
Narie Kay
- Title: Senior Producer at Zynga
- 2011 Game Design Graduate
Phil Pallen
- Title: Brand Strategist & Keynote Speaker on Personal Branding
- 2011 Entertainment Business Graduate
Justin Rathbun CAS
- Title: A1 and Production Sound Engineer/Broadway Production of Hamilton
- 2000 Show Production Graduate
Tom Todia
- Title: Audio Director at Electric Arts & Co-Founder at Engine Audio
- 1997 & 2012 Recording Arts Graduate
The university extends its sincere thanks to this year's Hall of Fame sponsors including: Adobe, Advent Health, APG, Avid, CDWG, College Ave, Dell, Focusrite, HP, Lowndes, MSI, Murphy Lighting, Panasonic, Sennheiser, Shure, SSL, VMWare.
To learn more about each inductee, use this link: https://www.fullsail.edu/hall-of-fame/inductees?y2021=1
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
