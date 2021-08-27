WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to be named one of the 2021 Orlando Business Journal's "Best Places to Work." The annual "Best Places to Work" award, presented by Orlando Business Journal, honors the area's leading employers who go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees.
Full Sail University is home to 2,200+ staff members, which includes 660+ faculty members, each of whom are dedicated to the university's mission of serving its students and alumni as they pursue their career aspirations. Between its 210+ acre campus and its online virtual platform, the university serves 22,000+ students and is the proud alma mater of 80,230+ grads. During this year's 2021 awards ceremony, Full Sail University President, Garry Jones, accepted the prestigious honor on behalf of the university.
"The faculty and staff of Full Sail are the heartbeat of our university community. For over 40 years, our guiding principles have been our North Star, and the same will be found true in the years to come," stated Garry Jones, president of Full Sail University. "Thank you to our Full Sail family for supporting our students' dreams, staying innovative, and learning and growing always – you are the reason we are receiving this amazing honor of being named a Best Place to Work by Orlando Business Journal. And a special thank you to the Orlando Business Journal for this recognition, and congratulations to all of this year's honorees for the incredible workplaces you have created within the region."
The university is tremendously honored to receive this prestigious accolade especially during these unprecedented times. Due to the employee's ingenuity, Full Sail's student-centric culture, technological expertise, and its decade-plus investment in developing robust virtual curricula and project-based educational experiences, Full Sail was uniquely positioned to support its students when the pandemic first struck in 2020 and continues to serve as an educational leader today.
"Each member of Full Sail's faculty and staff share their unique skills and passion for Full Sail's mission every day," said Mary Beth Plank-Mezo, VP of Staff and Cultural Development at Full Sail University. "With a people-first approach to our culture, we are humbled to have the hard work and dedication of our phenomenal employees recognized by this prestigious awards program."
To learn more about Full Sail University visit fullsail.edu, and to learn more about available career opportunities within the university click https://go.fullsail.edu/join-our-team.
About Full Sail University:
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, recognized as a 2021 "Top Music School" by InTune Monthly, and recognized as the 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.
Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 80,230+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
Media Contact
Jakeyla Augustin, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, jaugustin@fullsail.edu
Casey Tanous, Full Sail University, 4073102497, ctanous@fullsail.edu
SOURCE Full Sail University