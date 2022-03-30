Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to GRAMMY®-Nominated Projects Across 44 Categories in 2022
WINTER PARK, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Full Sail University is proud to announce that 46 graduates are credited on 60 GRAMMY®-nominated projects at the 64th annual GRAMMY® Awards. The in-person ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., and will be aired live on CBS this Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards ceremony is expected to see many performers including Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.
During this year's awards, Full Sail University graduates have mixed, mastered, produced, and assisted in the creation of nominated projects across 44 categories. These categories include: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, among 41 other notable categories.
In addition, the university is honored to share that at this year's awards program, a total of seven graduates are eligible to earn a GRAMMY® of their very own. These nominated graduates include:
Anthony Cruz (2010 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Album of the Year, Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Josh Gudwin (2006 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Record of the Year, Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Album of the Year, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Cinema, The Marías
Colin Leonard (1998 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Record of the Year, Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Album of the Year, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Album of the Year, Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Jeremy Lertola (2011 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Album of the Year, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Micah Pettit (2018 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Album of the Year, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Tyler Sheppard (2014 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Album of the Year, Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Miki Tsutsumi (2003 Recording Arts Graduate)
- Album of the Year, Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
"Our Full Sail graduates make us proud daily. This year, we are excited to celebrate all alumni included on GRAMMY®-nominated projects at the 64th annual awards ceremony. We are looking forward to tuning in on April 3 in honor of their incredible professional successes," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University.
To learn more about the 64th annual GRAMMY® Awards Ceremony, please visit https://www.grammy.com/ and to learn more about Full Sail University, please visit fullsail.edu.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
