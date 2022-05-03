The new User Experience Bachelor of Science degree program can be completed in as little as 29 months online
WINTER PARK, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce the launch of its User Experience Bachelor of Science degree program. This 29-month online degree program gives students a hands-on, project-based learning experience. Students will leave the undergraduate program with the theoretical and technical knowledge to apply innovative approaches to the design and prototyping of user experiences in all industries impacted by interactive media.
"The need for user experience professionals is constantly growing as the role of multimedia interfaces becomes more prominent," said Rebecca Leis, Ph.D., Full Sail University program director over the User Experience undergraduate degree program. "Students who finish the program will play a large role in how we interact with technology in the future."
The User Experience Bachelor of Science degree program at Full Sail is a good option for those passionate about interactive technologies. The degree program will enhance students' ability to generate data-driven, human-centered design recommendations for technology products. User experience skills such as ideation, prototyping, research, and analysis pair well with skills taught in Full Sail's other Emerging Technology degree programs, such as programming.
User Experience and User Interface design are the core focus areas of the degree program. Through classes such as those listed below, students will acquire the skillset to be user experience professionals.
- Design for Platform Standards – The course teaches students to analyze the usability and visual design of a variety of interactive media products.
- Information Visualization – During the course, students will employ their visual design and user experience skills to craft visualizations based upon case studies from various industries.
- Psychology of Perception – Students will learn how biological components affect the way we perceive and process information. Specific emphasis will include theories of perception, information grouping, subjective consistency, and contrast effect.
- User Experience (UX)/User Interface (UI) for Gaming – In the course, students will analyze the usability and visual design of game products.
Students in the User Experience undergraduate degree program learn how to analyze and experiment with theory, techniques, tools and software. In addition to designing and generating unique visualization based on data, they will create user interface prototypes to bring their concepts to life, as well as generate research that supports human-centered designs human-computer interaction implementations.
Students in the program acquire the necessary skillsets to begin their careers as user researchers, usability analysts, or interaction, visual and user experience designers with Full Sail University's User Experience Bachelor of Science degree program.
To learn more about the User Experience Bachelor of Science degree program, please visit https://www.fullsail.edu/degrees/user-experience-bachelor, and to learn more about Full Sail University, please visit https://fullsail.edu/.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
