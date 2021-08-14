AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- About the Award
The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and printed community for business and technology professionals. Their community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with millions of diverse IT professionals.
The Silicon Review presents several awards throughout the year recognizing several small to medium sized businesses for their accomplishments. This year, they awarded 50 companies, the Fastest Growing Companies of the Year. This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.
About FA
Fully Accountable is a full-service outsourced accounting and fractional CFO company serving eCommerce, technology, and digital businesses throughout North America. The founders of Fully Accountable knew something needed to change when old services were being provided in a new world. And so they embraced new technology and unleashed their secret weapon: the most advanced full-service back office solution for your business.
