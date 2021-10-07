ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- fusionSpan, an award-winning professional services firm and a Salesforce.Org Impact Partner located in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area, has been recognized by The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, in the 14th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.
fusionSpan has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. With more than 75 Salesforce-certified consultants in-house, fusionSpan has partnered with over 200 clients to date on their digital transformation journeys. The investment to bring industry specialists and high-value delivery resources to its team has led fusionSpan to be known as one of the leading Salesforce implementation vendors nationwide.
We are incredibly proud and honored to be listed in the WPO's annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for 2021. fusionSpan could not have accomplished its status as an industry leading Salesforce partner without the amazing culture of caring our global team emphasizes, both internally and within our local communities. I am grateful to the WPO and JPMorgan Chase for their recognition as fusionSpan continues its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and promoting Women in Technology. - Gayathri Kher
"This year's honorees exemplify the commitment, determination and ingenuity that is necessary to thrive in today's environment," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These exceptional women are living proof that necessity is the mother of innovation. Today, we are proud to support 50 extraordinary leaders who are redefining their industries and driving global economic growth."
"In a time when the normal course of business has been upended in nearly every sector, we are thrilled to celebrate the talent and resilience of these 50 accomplished leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "Thanks to JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, we are excited to highlight the crucial role these diverse and vibrant women-owned and -led companies play in creating jobs and growing the global economy."
To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. Applicants were not required to join or be members of the WPO. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula that combines percentage and absolute growth, with the top 50 selected for the list. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, from consumer products to STEM-related fields. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people.
fusionSpan is a leading CRM implementer and Salesforce partner, with over 150 Salesforce implementations under our belt. We help clients implement, support, extend, and integrate CRM software. As a Salesforce Partner since 2015, and Fonteva Implementation Partner of the Year since 2017, fusionSpan's extensive catalog of services enables the team to offer solutions ranging from system integration to digital marketing for member-based organizations of all sizes.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, fusionSpan has over 100 team members globally, including more than 75 Salesforce-certified employees. Whether your organization is adopting new technology, or learning how best to use your current tools to fit your business needs, fusionSpan is here to help you leverage technology to bridge your association to your customers.
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting.
Media Contact
Noah King, fusionSpan, +1 2405529306, nking@fusionspan.com
Gayathri Kher, fusionSpan, 1-888-851-7995, info@fusionSpan.com
SOURCE fusionSpan