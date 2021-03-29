NEW YORK, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post|Production World (P|PW) Online (ppw-online.com) is the world's leading training conference for production & post-production professionals, content creators, designers, TV, film & video editors, producers, directors, motion graphics artists & online video specialists. The virtual conference will take place from April 10–14, 2021, and will run live, interactive training sessions each day.
This year marks the 18th year of Post|Production World. Traditionally produced annually at NAB Show in Las Vegas, P|PW Online is the largest virtual training event catering to production and post-production professionals from all over the world.
P|PW Online offers over 100+ sessions led by leading experts covering a wide range of topics including business strategies, remote work solutions, new media trends, and technical training sessions on industry standard software. As the latest additions to the P|PW Online program; attendees can expect more in-depth, interactive bootcamp sessions and certification prep courses for Premiere Pro and After Effects users.
Recognizing the importance of community, P|PW Online places an emphasis on networking opportunities for attendees throughout the week. All attendees will be able to connect via the event platform, participate in virtual coffee breaks with fellow creators, and gain access to networking happy hours. P|PW Online also offers attendees the unique opportunity to visit an interactive, virtual sponsor lounge—allowing attendees to meet with top level companies, view live demos, and join in-depth discussions on the latest technology.
"Our creative tools are getting richer in features and the need for quality training has never been that evident," says Ben Kozuch, of Future Media Conferences. "FMC and NAB are proud to provide this most cutting-edge training event for its 17th year."
"Year after year, P|PW provides world-class training programs for NAB Show's creative community," said NAB Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations, Chris Brown. "Through NAB Show Premiere, a special online event taking place on NAB Amplify April 12 – 23, we are pleased to provide this essential training."
P|PW Online and NAB Show Premiere are strategically timed to bring the community together in April when we would normally be gathering in Las Vegas.
P|PW Online attendees are invited to customize their educational experience by selecting the pass best suited for their needs. Pass options include Basic, Standard, and Deluxe, with various options for post-event benefits such as access to session recordings, live certification prep courses, and exam packages.
Students and faculty may save up to 50% on their conference pass.
As an additional benefit all conference attendees will gain access to exclusive discounts to Dell products. No matter if it's streaming, content creation or learning - Dell is offering various options to provide the best tech solutions for its users.
For more information visit: https://www.ppw-online.com/.
Email P|PW Online Event Manager for any questions at JenniferH@FMCTraining.com.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
Future Media Conferences, LLC is the leading producer of education-rich conferences for content creators in the US and internationally, bringing unique combined knowledge both in training content as well as all aspects of the production of virtual and in-person events. Some events include the Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York, and Shanghai, Adobe Video World, Apple FCP Summit, DelliVR conference, Keyframes Conference, Vlog University and the Remote Production Conference. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About NAB Amplify
Designed by the creators of NAB Show, NAB Amplify is the new digital hub for the media and entertainment community. With curated content, trusted insights and new product launches, NAB Amplify is the year-round destination to connect and interact with the global NAB Show community. Learn more at http://www.nabamplify.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held October 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit http://www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at http://www.nab.org.
