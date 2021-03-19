NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photographers, vloggers and visual storytellers looking to advance their skills can connect with renowned experts in the industry at the Visual Storytelling Conference produced by Future Media Conferences (FMC) in association with ThinkTAP. The Visual Storytelling Conference is also made possible by Dell, Nvidia and Intel.
The Visual Storytelling Conference is a multi-day, multi-track, hybrid training conference that will feature live, interactive, online training in photography, video, business and social media, as well as a local photo walk in various cities, networking opportunities and more. Experienced photographers and online content creators will host training sessions and attend networking events to provide participants the opportunity to connect with partners and storytellers in the industry. Events will span four days, May 14-17, 2021.
"There are so many different ways to tell your story these days. Social media is a driving force for business and personal success… but posting just words isn't enough. It takes compelling photos and video to tell a story," said conference designer Rich Harrington. "We're glad to bring this event to the creatives around the globe."
Visual storytellers can get hands-on experience shooting in the field with local creatives at the international photo walk and competition. To start the conference, simultaneous photo walks will tour multiple international cities, showcasing the skills and environments of a variety of participants.
"As lines between photography and video are getting blurred for content creators, the need for thorough training has never been that evident," said Ben Kozuch, co-founder of Future Media Conferences. "We created this event to provide creative, technical and business best practices for those who thrive on visual storytelling. The VSC conference is an ideal combination of training, networking and best practices that could benefit any content creator."
Registration for training and the photo walks is available for free, with an option to upgrade to the VIP Bundle — on sale for $99 — to get access to VIP speaker meet & greets, networking events, training recordings and more. For more information, visit https://www.visualstorytellingconference.com/.
As an additional benefit all conference attendees will gain access to exclusive discounts to Dell products. No matter if it's streaming, content creation or learning - Dell is offering various options to provide the best tech solutions for its users. Dell is also contributing the latest Precision 5750 as a raffle prize giveaway for attendees.
The Precision 5750 is the world's smallest and most intelligent 17″ workstation. Known as the first thin and light 17-inch mobile workstation, it is also the smartest and it features the following specs: Dell Optimizer for Precision with AI, the latest Intel® Core™ or Xeon® processors and NVIDIA® graphics. To enter the raffle, attendees must register for the Visual Storytelling Conference.
For any questions about the Visual Storytelling Conference, email Event Manager Jennifer Howard at jenniferh@fmctraining.com.
For any questions about media partnerships for the Visual Storytelling Conference, email Marketing Manager Yessenia Fabian at yesseniaf@fmctraining.com.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
Future Media Conferences, LLC is the leading producer of education-rich conferences for today's electronic entertainment trade shows both in the US and internationally, bringing unique combined knowledge both in training content as well as all aspects of the production of virtual and in-person events. Future Media Conferences produced the following events: Editors Retreat, After Effects World, Adobe Video World, DelliVR conference, Keyframes Conference and Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York, and Shanghai. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About ThinkTAP
ThinkTAP works to develop engaging content for creatives, students and manufacturers that help them elevate their understanding of the topic at hand. Teaming up with industry leaders, ThinkTAP creates educational video courses, how-to articles and tutorials, human-interest content and more. ThinkTAP has worked with clients such as NAB Show, Canon, Drobo, Tamron, Xpozer and others. For more information, visit thinktap.com.
Media Contact
Yessenia Fabian, Future Media Concepts, +1 212-233-3500, yesseniaf@fmctraining.com
SOURCE Future Media Conferences