DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future of School (FoS) today announced that Stride, Inc., formerly K12 Inc., the nation's leading provider of online and blended education, is joining as a partner in the Resilient Schools Project (RSP). The RSP, a partnership between FoS and the Digital Learning Collaborative (DLC), is an initiative designed to help schools and districts respond to instruction disruptions during the 2020-21 school year.
"The Resilient Schools Project helps districts provide the knowledge and skills that students need to succeed—both inside and outside the classroom," said Amy Valentine, Future of School's CEO. "With their expertise in lifelong learning and a track record in the K-12 education technology space, Stride, Inc. is the perfect partner to support our efforts, as we work with school leaders to deliver high-quality, equitable instruction in any environment."
Stride, Inc. has more than 20 years of experience providing personalized online education solutions to students, families, and districts in all 50 states. Through its general education and career learning programs, Stride offers students multiple potential pathways for success, preparing them today for the jobs of tomorrow. For the current school year, nearly 165,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade enrolled in Stride-powered online and blended programs nationwide under the K12 brand. Approximately 30,000 additional students are enrolled in Destinations Career Academy that combine traditional middle and high school academics with college and career focused education in fields like Information Technology, Medical Assisting, and Business. In addition, more than 1,500 adults enrolled in Galvanize Software Development and Data Science training centers in the past 12 months.
"This has been a school year like no other in modern history, and teachers, families, and school districts are adjusting and adapting as best they can," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning at Stride, Inc. "We are well known for our rigorous workforce curriculum and partnering with FoS and the RSP only helps further our commitment to providing job-focused opportunities for students across the country."
The RSP currently has 10 member districts in seven states that are engaging in a facilitated professional collaborative network. Throughout the year, the RSP will work with these districts to find, share, and/or create guidance on key issues and best practices.
In addition to addressing vulnerable populations, both within the school community and at home, the RSP is helping school districts address a number of other challenges, including:
- Teacher training
- Messaging and communication to families and the media
- Supporting the needs of special populations, including English language learners
- Determining what to do if students choose to learn from home after schools have reopened
Throughout the year-long project, FoS is focused on broadcasting the impact that innovation has on transforming the teaching-learning process and forecasting what the days, months and years ahead hold for reimagining the K-12 education system.
To learn more about the Resilient Schools Project and future participation opportunities, please e-mail Amy Valentine at avalentine@futureof.school. To track the RSP's progress throughout the year, visit http://futureof.school/rsp.
About Stride, Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.
About Future of School
Future of School (FoS) mobilizes change in American K-12 education from a one-size-fits-all system to one that ensures all students reach their unbounded potential no matter where their learning takes place. By amplifying technology's impact on students and educators, FoS informs, inspires and spearheads much needed transformation. Learn more at http://www.futureof.school
