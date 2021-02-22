NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadine Jarrard, G/O Media's former Vice President West Coast Sales, has withdrawn her claims against the company after the evidence presented in the litigation showed she was compensated fairly.  G/O Media has released the following statement:

"Nadine Jarrard, G/O Media's former Vice President West Coast Sales, has withdrawn her claims against the company after the evidence presented in the litigation showed she was compensated fairly. Ms. Jarrard resigned from G/O Media in September 2019 following a reorganization of the management team after the company's acquisition from Univision. She has withdrawn her claims against G/O Media following months of litigation in which the company has shown that Ms. Jarrard was encouraged to stay with G/O Media, that the company compensated her fairly, and that the company has a proven commitment to diversity - evidenced, among other things, by the fact that 69% of new hires in the year since her resignation have been diverse hires. G/O wishes Ms. Jarrard well with her future endeavors."

About G/O Media

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science (Gizmodo); pop culture and entertainment (The A.V. Club); sports news (Deadspin); car culture (Jalopnik); modern women's interests (Jezebel); gaming  (Kotaku); lifestyle (Lifehacker); food and drink (The Takeout); African American news and culture (The Root); humor and satire news (The Onion); and e-commerce (The Inventory).

G/O Media Contact:

Liz Martin

VP, Communications

lmartin@g-omedia.com

(201) 704-1600

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-media-releases-statement-following-jarrard-withdrawing-claims-in-jarrard-v-go-media-lawsuit-301232588.html

SOURCE G/O Media

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.