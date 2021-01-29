G5 Entertainment to present its Year-end report on February 11th, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment AB, a leading European casual mobile game developer and publisher will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on 11th February at 07:30am (CET).

At 08:00am (CET) on the same day, Vlad Suglobov (CEO) and Stefan Wikstrand (CFO) will host a presentation for investors, analysts and media which will be followed by a Q&A session.  

To participate in the conference by phone, please use the following dial-in details below:

SWE: +46 (0) 8 5016 3827

UK: +44 (0) 208 080 6592 

US: + 1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 950 5162 0337

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aeoz9iUFgp

To participate in the live webcast: https://zoom.us/j/95051620337

The webcast presentation will be available on the company's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.g5e.com/corporate/report/2020     

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO

investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO

+46 76 00 11 115

