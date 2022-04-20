GMG's three 2022 Hermes Creative Awards and three 2022 AVA Digital Awards add to GMG's record 2021 haul of industry recognitions.
MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced its winning of six industry awards for excellence in content marketing, publicity, website design and writing in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards and the 2022 AVA Digital Awards. The six awards add to GMG's record 2021 haul of 44 industry awards, including seven 2021 MarCom Awards, two 2021 dotCOMM Awards, nine 2021 Communicator Awards, eight 2021 Hermes Creative Awards and seven 2021 AVA Digital Awards.
"We're very honored to be recognized by our industry peers in this year's Hermes Creative Awards and AVA Digital Awards," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "As we start our next 10 years of helping high-growth companies accelerate their trajectory and increase their public profiles and market share, we're excited about what lies ahead this year."
GMG's 2022 Hermes Creative Awards include:
- Platinum: Best Online Placement: A feature story in Business Insider about the three reasons why sign-on bonuses aren't solving the labor shortage that featured a report by Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, about how benefits impact candidate attraction
- Gold: Best Newspaper Placement: A feature story about trends in customer service in The Los Angeles Times, tied to the key findings of a national survey of consumer attitudes about dealing with customer service and contact centers conducted by TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies
- Gold: Best News Release Writing: A news release with multimedia resources to announce the launch of Vurvey AR, an augmented reality platform for digitally testing physical and experiential ideas, concepts and prototypes with customers, allowing them to digitally interact with concepts in 3D and visualize them in their physical environment
GMG's 2022 AVA Digital Awards include:
- Platinum: Best Digital Asset: A 2-part blog series and PDF download about checklist items for mobile workforce app deployments for Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively
- Gold: Best B2B Website: A redesigned website for Link Labs, a leading provider of a comprehensive IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time
- Gold: Best Blog Series: A six-part GMG blog series about best practices in digital marketing and digital advertising
The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, with winners ranging from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The AVA Digital Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Both awards programs are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Since 2011, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group