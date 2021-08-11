MCLEAN, VA., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced it was awarded two of the top prizes at the 2021 dotCOMM Awards, an annual international awards program that recognizes excellence in the use of web and digital technology tools in marketing communications. The two dotCOMM Awards bring GMG's 2021 tally to 27 industry awards for its growth marketing, digital advertising and tech PR services.
"Our twin dotCOMM Awards wins are important recognitions of our team's creativity and results-driven approach to strategic media relations and growth marketing for our clients," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "As we celebrate our 10th year, we look forward to many more years of helping our clients with proactive growth marketing programs, impactful PR programs and stand-out brand elements that generate not just buzz, but business."
GMG's recognitions earlier this year include nine 2021 Communicator Awards, eight 2021 Hermes Creative Awards and seven 2021 AVA Digital Awards. GMG's PR team was honored as one of Ragan and PR Daily's 2021 Communicators of the Year. GMG was also named to Expertise.com's 2021 lists of Best Marketing Consultants and Best PR Firms in Washington, D.C.
GMG's 2021 dotCOMM Awards include a Platinum award for Best Earned Media/Online News Placement for a Yahoo! News feature story that delivered more than 3 billion impressions to Appcast and Boston Consulting Group for their international survey that ranked the best countries for worker relocation. It also includes a Gold award for Best Content Marketing for a suite of web resources for Skyllful that included a downloadable asset and a two-part blog series about the best practices for deploying apps and devices to the mobile workforce.
The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The 2021 competition received more than 2,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and numerous other countries. Entries came from corporate marketing, communication departments, digital shops, advertising agencies, PR firms, production companies and freelancers. Entrants include designers, developers, content producers, digital artists, video professionals, account supervisors, creative directors and corporate executives.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past ten years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ and follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.
