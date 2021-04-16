MELBOURNE, Australia, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eSports company Galaxy Racer is announcing the launch of Australia's largest independent Fortnite competitions for April 18th, with prize money of $10,000. The tournament will boast many of the OCE's top 20 professional trios, as well as the chance for 10 amateur teams to win the right to challenge them!
Galaxy Racer is renowned for driving change in the rapidly growing industry. They have championed females in eSports, content creation in the Arab world and own the leading teams in Europe, Middle East and South East Asia and now are set to invest heavily in growing the Australian gaming market.
"Australia is generally underrepresented in eSports, but it has enormous potential. Australians are a culture of sports lovers. To generate interest, we are staking the largest independent prize pool ever offered to Australian amateurs!" said CEO of Galaxy Racer, Paul Roy.
"With this event, Galaxy Racer is officially announcing its entry into Australia, but not just with Fortnite. We are investing in the entire esports ecosystem of Oceania, just as it did in the Middle East, South East Asia and Europe, building some of the biggest teams and players worldwide..." said Mr. Roy.
Amateur Qualifier Event
Normally high-profile tournaments are restricted to professional teams. The Galaxy Racer tournament however will reward 10 teams the right to qualify to play against the professionals.
The qualifier event will be run on April 18th. To register for the event, players can visit twitter.com/galaxyracerdxb. The entry instructions are on the pinned tweet.
Key Event Dates
18th April: Open Public Qualifiers - Top 33 Teams get into Semi-Finals - NOT STREAMED
20th April: Semi-Finals - Top 33 Teams will compete for 10 Spots in Finals - STREAMED
21st April: Grand Finals: STREAMED LIVE
- Top 10 teams from public + top 20 invited teams
How to Watch
The competition is free to stream on Galaxy Racers Twitch Channel - https://twitch.tv/galaxyracerdxb
Tournament Commentators
Popular online personalities Aussie Antics & Coach Timmy are commentating the event, bringing expert comments to the highly knowledgeable fans, and making it more accessible and understandable to those viewing for the first time.
The tournament is also supported by Cano Scrims who is promoting it within the Australian gaming community.
eSports is booming during COVID-19
eSports has boomed during the pandemic, with Twitch & YouTube seeing over 20% growth in viewership hours. The eSports industry is worth $1.1 billion and is projected to increase to $1.8+ billion by 2022.
Money is flooding into the emerging industry, fueling the rapid expansion. In 2019, the worlds top five Dota 2 players earned more than Novak Djokovic ($3.1 Million v.s 3 Million)!
Rank
Game
Overall Prize Pool (Millions)
#1 Dota 2 - 223.3
#2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 95.5
#3 Fortnite - 85.2
#4 League of Legends - 74.6
#5 StarCraft II - 32.8
#6 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - 21.7
#7 Overwatch - 21.6
#8 Hearthstone - 21
#9 Heroes of the Storm - 18.1
#10 Arena of Valor - 14.6
Future Investments
"Watch this space!" said Paul Roy, CEO of Galaxy Racer. "This is the first investment of many in the Oceanic region. Galaxy Racer are committed to growing the Esports ecosystem in the Oceanic region"
About Galaxy Racer
Galaxy Racer are pioneers of eSports within the changing entertainment landscape. They heavily invest in growing the sport by funding teams, developing talent and content creators.
Committed to the game, dominators of the field, inspiring creators – Galaxy Racer (GXR) is not only one of the fastest-growing Esports organizations around the globe, but also has the biggest content creator presence in the Arab Speaking World and Asia. Spread across a diverse international roster of 12 teams and 20+ Content Creators with over 70 Million Reach, boasting professionals from 22 countries, GXR strives to be the central hub for all manner of gamers. Since its introduction to the competitive gaming scene in 2019, the team has already established top global ranking status across in the biggest games of the scene, including CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, and PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League and Fortnite.
