FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, will host its first Impact Live 2021 virtual event September 29-30, 2021. This free, two-day, professional development event is exclusively for public library professionals, where they will learn from their peers, thought-leaders and industry experts how they can adapt and ensure their libraries are on a path to success. The event will feature more than 20 sessions and over 40 speakers who will share real-world experiences and best practices as well as explore industry issues, trends and challenges that libraries are facing today.
The theme of Impact Live 2021 is Connect, Inspire and Elevate. In March 2020, 99% of all public libraries closed due to the pandemic, pausing physical access to critical child development and educational resources for individuals and families in almost every community in the country. Impact Live is an opportunity for public libraries to get back on track by connecting, inspiring, and evolving alongside peers and experts in their field.
"Libraries keep communities connected in ways that bring us all closer together," said Brian Risse, vice president of public library sales at Gale. "We miss the face-to-face interactions that conferences and meetings give us and coming together virtually in this way allows us a path to still share trends and challenges. With Impact Live, we want to connect conversations and learnings in a big way—and most importantly, inspire the actions that help libraries, and their communities thrive."
Keynote speakers include:
- Callan Bigolini, Library Director, Olin College of Engineering and Co-Author of Responding to Rapid Change in Libraries: A User Experience Approach.
- Lauren Stara, Library Building Specialist, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Co-Author of Responding to Rapid Change in Libraries: A User Experience Approach.
- Andrea Blackman and Tasneem Grace, Co-Hosts of the podcast Truth B Told: Conversations About Culture and Power.
- Marisol Quevedo Rerucha, Chief of Strategy and Partnerships for the National Parents Union and Author of Beyond the Surface of Restorative Practices: Building a Culture of Equity, Connection and Healing.
Impact Live will feature five learning tracks across the two-day event:
DAY ONE TRACKS
- Literacy: improve outcomes through programming, outreach, and community partnerships.
- Workforce: fuel local economy by strengthening the employability of workers and job seekers.
- Equity: discover how libraries are meeting their equity, diversity, and inclusion goals to maximize community impact.
DAY TWO TRACKS
- Data: transform library operations through data-driven planning and decision-making.
- Entrepreneurship: become the destination for the local business community and help bolster economic recovery.
The event also features built-in breaks for chair yoga and mindfulness, and prizes will be given away to participants who actively engage in the virtual experience. Sessions will be posted on-demand and all registrants will have access to the session recordings.
To register visit: https://cvent.me/avPNZZ?RefId=PR.
Impact Live Virtual Event Details:
What: Impact Live 2021
When: September 29-30, 2021 (two half-days)
Time: 1:00 PM ET to 5:00 PM ET each day
Where: Virtual event
Cost: Free
Register: https://cvent.me/avPNZZ?RefId=PR
Event Hashtag: #impactlive
