FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Multiple Audiences with Engaging Messaging while Helping Public Safety
Gallery Digital Signage has announced a new, sleek and durable designed line of freestanding and wall-mountable digital display hand sanitizer kiosks. These new additions to the BrightShow product line are equipped with a built-in touch-less auto-dispenser gel hand sanitizer and features a metal enclosed integrated commercial grade 22" digital signage display. The new product joins the popular BrightShow family of locally or internet managed digital signage systems.
This digital display can convey promotions, branding efforts, event messaging, safety and facility information by showing dynamic images, video and streaming content. It can be used as a full service free standing kiosk or comes with a built in wall mount. The product is a perfect solution for public spaces like libraries, schools, retail stores, banks, hospitals, health clubs, restaurants, transit stations and more.
"The need for touchless interactive communication system that can engage audiences in so many different places while providing a sanitizer in a public space is a key reason a product like this was developed," says Jon Miller, Gallery Digital Signage Product Manager. "This dual functioning display is easy to use and easy to install and can be managed by one person for a single or hundreds of locations so scale economies are easily realized."
About Gallery Digital Signage
Gallery™ Digital Signage Solutions provides a unique combination of multimedia technology that will inform and effectively engage your audience. The Gallery™ Digital Signage software offering varies from single use to multiple use options showcased through a wide range of kiosks and displays. Gallery™ Digital Signage is flexible, scalable, affordable and meets the needs of multiple applications.
Gallery Digital Solutions are available through Sign Companies and Audio/Visual Installers throughout North America.
