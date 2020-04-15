JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The game-changing Temporary Assistance Guru (TAG) platform promises to change how large-scale corporations, arenas, conference centers, and yes, even NFL stadiums, hire temporary and contract workers.
At a time when unemployment claims are at a record high—spiking 33% week-over-week in mid-March according to a report published by the U.S. Department of Labor—Temporary Assistance Guru might just be a solution to get thousands of people back to work quickly.
Nearly three years ago, TAG's President and CEO Megan Hayward, who's founded and held executive-level positions at staffing agencies nationwide, saw a gap in how the temporary staffing marketplace operates. "Venue and catering managers are stretched—they don't have time to liaison with staffing companies and oversee the sheer numbers of temps they hire on any given day," she says. "Instead of continuing to do business as usual, I focused my efforts on developing software that would address industry-wide issues. TAG is a time- and budget-conscious solution to streamline the entire process."
Here's how the patent-pending TAG online tool works: Let's say a hiring company, like a football stadium, inputs a work order for 300 temporary catering temps for a single game day. Immediately, local staffing agencies see the order, effectively giving the stadium access to a city full of qualified and available temporary workers, with the click of a button. "If you're hiring 300 temps, you might be dealing with 10 to 15 staffing agencies, contracts and billing rates," Hayward says. "Get ready to say good-bye to all that."
First, TAG eliminates the need for contracts, since the platform includes a default contract all hiring companies and staffing agencies use. The platform also sets the minimum bill rate for specific job roles in each city, so there's no more guesswork or negotiating for fair rates. "We've eliminated the need to negotiate bill rates," Hayward says. "That can really add up if you have 300 temp workers. Now, workers receive a fair market rate and the hiring company always knows what they'll pay."
Until TAG, there hasn't been a standard system for hiring companies and staffing agencies to rate each other. After each job booked through TAG, for example, hiring companies rate staffing agencies on timeliness, job fulfillment and job quality. "If you're a hiring manager, you can see a list of staffing agencies and their ratings so you can choose who to place a direct order with," Hayward says. "Good staffing agencies that screen their employees, pay them well and ensure they show up on time will get called on more because of TAG's rating system." Additionally, a hiring manager can view a staffing agency's certificate of insurance, safety manual and W-9 right on its profile.
Post COVID-19, experts fear unemployment will soar from 50-year lows to 33% of U.S. adults actively looking for work. "A hiring company can put out a call for 200 workers on TAG," Hayward says. "Staffing agencies can jump right in and put people to work the very next day. Even better, smaller staffing agencies and their qualified temp workers get a foot in the door with hard-to-access larger companies. Then, if they perform well, that big company will seek that agency out on our platform."
Hayward's no stranger to the rigors of game-day staffing. Married to former NFL star Reggie Hayward, who played nine seasons for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, she scored an insider's view of a massive stadium's staffing challenges. That's why she reached out to the Arizona Cardinals' Phoenix-based NFL State Farm Stadium. Right on the spot, the venue manager signed on to start using the TAG platform to fill its game-day catering and concessions temporary positions.
"Using the TAG platform has simplified our hiring processes, definitely in terms of time," says Donald Beckham, personnel manager at Craft Culinary Concepts, based in the State Farm Stadium. "TAG will be a game-changer across all temp agencies' hiring processes for stadiums. I expect the TAG platform to be a one-stop shop for us, and the rest of the sports and entertainment venues in the Phoenix area."
To build TAG, Hayward partnered with software engineer Cody Lynn to code the website and app, which both underwent a rigorous round of beta testing in fall 2019. "We had some great companies use the system and give us valuable feedback," Hayward says. "We did a lot of due diligence to ensure the system was locked and loaded for our 2020 launch."
The staffing platform boasts some other user experience-focused features. TAG is integrated with Google Maps so users can get a bird's-eye view of different jobsite locations. A chat app lets hiring managers and staffing agencies communicate in real time.
TAG's next supercharged phase includes integrating with staffing companies' software to handle time-keeping and invoicing. "The contract and pricing process has made everybody's job easier," Hayward says. "Next, the built-in invoicing function will streamline it even further."
