iiRcade has launched its online gaming feature, alpha version, starting with five classic arcade games: Dragon Master, OutZone, Windjammers, Stadium Hero '96 and Magical Drop III
CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade®, a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, is pleased to announce the alpha launch of online gaming.
iiRcade's new online gaming feature allows all users to play classic arcade games online together in co-op mode or against each other.
The first games available for online gaming are Dragon Master, OutZone, Windjammers, Stadium Hero '96 and Magical Drop III with more titles expected to be added in the coming weeks.
"We've built such an amazing iiRcade community and we're excited to announce they can now start playing online together," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "This has been one of the top requests since we launched. Today, five games will be available to play online with more continuing to be added on a regular basis."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring immersive arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World, with more games downloadable, including more free games, on the iiRcade store (https://iircade.store).
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The full list of currently available games can be found on the iiRcade store.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade®
iiRcade is a premium home arcade console that offers a gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
