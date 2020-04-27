DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming simulators market is poised to grow by USD 7.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The report on the global gaming simulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size & forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the integration of vr headsets. In addition, acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gaming simulators market 2020-2024 as well.

Prominent Vendors

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gaming simulators market, including vendors such as 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp. and The AEgis Technologies Group.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Component placement
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D perception Inc.
  • CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.
  • Cruden B.V.
  • CXC Simulations Ltd.
  • D-BOX Technologies Inc.
  • GTR Simulators, Inc.
  • Guillemot Corporation S.A.
  • Lean Games Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • The AEgis Technologies Group

