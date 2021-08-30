MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception": an engaging collection of poems that explore a variety of topics. "Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception" is the creation of published author Gary G. Scott, a loving father and grandfather who is thankful for the time spent with his dearly departed wife, Donna.
Scott shares, "Once I started writing, it became an addiction for me. And although I've been writing for over 50 years now, this is my very first publication. The feelings and emotions felt for various situations and circumstances unravel throughout this work. Some are very pleasant—canoeing down an early morning river. Some are most unwelcome—children hungering for food and thirsting for love.
"All life constantly unwinds…unravels. Nothing can stop it or hold it in check. Many events contribute to its final ending. Within these pages are some of my values, expectations, and priorities, a synopsis of what is good and what is evil. It is intended to allow for wonder to inspire, to make you laugh a little, and to encourage care and concern for others. But also, it will sometimes show the darker side of our presence here on earth.
"Human beings have a great responsibility to tend and care for our planet (Genesis 2:15). Sometimes we do, and sometimes we fail miserably. We are the first fruits of God's creation and have the God-given ability to rule over every other creature. But ability without wisdom and love will inevitably lead to disaster. Just as Jesus was crucified because of envy, greed, hatred, and ignorance, we can also 'crucify' the earth God gave us to nourish.
"So here is a single voice, spanning over 5 decades, that will continue unraveling until it also comes to rest and eventually will only be remembered by God and by the contents of this tiny book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary G. Scott's new book is an enjoyable journey through the author's thoughts and experiences.
Readers will discover a variety of thought-provoking topics within Scott's lyrical writings that are sure to inspire and entertain.
View a synopsis of "Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing