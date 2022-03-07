MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Surprised by God": a potent reminder of God's love and promise to all. "Surprised by God" is the creation of published author Gary W. Cooper.
Cooper shares, "When God interrupts our lives with an unexpected event, we are faced with choices that will impact our ability to move forward. Gary Cooper experienced an unexpected event in his life that jolted him and sent him on a journey of spiritual renewal and self-discovery. As an immigrant from the Bahamas, Gary learned over the years to adjust to new, challenging, and unfamiliar circumstances to succeed with a fulfilling life. He was caught off guard, however, when a sudden crisis came into his life and confronted him with uncertainty he had never faced before.
"His story unfolds of how he found the fortitude to face a crisis and discover the strength and courage that is found only in God. Gary gives an honest, unvarnished account of his experience but also speaks with helpful tips in dealing with his crisis. His story concludes with an admonition and hope for our present society. Gary currently lives in Chattanooga, TN."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary W. Cooper's new book is an inspiring discussion of faith and the importance of keeping God in every day.
Cooper offers a unique and encouraging discussion within the pages of this thoughtful and personal work.
