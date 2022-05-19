The Sappy Thespian NFT Collection is Based on Greek Comedy & Tragedy Masks; A Percentage of Profits will be Contributed to The Jed Foundation Mental Health for Teens and Young Adults
FRESNO, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sappy Thespian Club, a non-fungible token (NFT) digital art collective, organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), today announced its Whitelist is open until June 8th, 11:59pm PST. The Sappy Thespian Club NFTs are based on ancient Greek actors, known as thespians. Just as thespians play different characters, the NFT avatar collection reflects individuals who wear different masks from time to time, covering emotions from everyday life.
A percentage of proceeds of all sales will be invested into The Sappy Thespian community DAO, with a portion donated to charitable organizations. The first recipient will be The Jed Foundation (JED) dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention for teenagers and young adults. Each member holding a Sappy Thespian NFT will earn fractional shares of the DAO collection and profits. A percentage of DAO proceeds will also be invested into projects geared to great storytelling, ideal for use in video or Metaverse mediums.
Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are structured as clubs for crypto enthusiasts, typically giving each member an equal voice in making decisions, potentially resulting in high earning opportunities. The Sappy Thespian DOA will work as a micro-VC fund with each holder as a limited partner. Together the DOA will invest into projects with great storytelling opportunities, with plans to build an NFT marketplace with video as the primary medium.
Today's youth are more vulnerable and at risk than ever before to depression and suicide from pandemic trauma, isolation, and the on-going negative impact from social media. The Jed Foundation provides life-saving counseling, skills training, and ways to cope and thrive for teens and young adults. Dedicated to charitable giving, The Sappy Thespian Club has proudly chosen JED to receive a portion of its NFT sales proceeds.
"The brainchild for The Sappy Thespian Club was born from the comedy and tragedy of the past two years of COVID. The 1,000 NFT images (500 for comedy and 500 for tragedy) are drama masks presented in various looks and costumes across the ages," said Eric Santos, Co-Founder of The Sappy Thespian Club. "While Crypto is drastically down, savvy investors know that this is a prime time to invest and 'buy the dip.' When our Whitelist goes live, seasoned and new collectors can add these unique NFTs to their digital wallet, join our DAO, and help worthy causes like The Jed Foundation," added Santos.
The Sappy Thespian Club NFT project is a collection of 1,000 unique NFTs representing 25 different traits. View the Sappy Thespian images here: http://www.sappythespian.com, and join the community on Discord. Members can earn Whitelist spots until June 8th, 11:59pm PST.
Whitelist members can purchase pre-sale NFTs for a discounted price of 0.06 ETH on June 10th, 2022, offering 150 pre-sale NFTs. Public sale/mint will open on June 17th, 2022 for the remaining 850 pieces with an estimated price of 0.08 ETH.
About The Sappy Thespian
The Sappy Thespian Club is an artistic team creating an NFT collection based on ancient Greek actors called Thespians, the first actors known to mankind. The company believes that all thespians play roles of characters that convey comedy, tragedy, and all the emotions masking their true selves. The Sappy Thespian NFT collection is for investors, collectors, and individuals who relate to the need to mask their feelings and true emotions from time to time in their daily lives. To learn more about The Sappy Thespian NFTs, visit http://www.sappythespian.com.
About VAST Agency
Vast Agency is a leading Web3 NFT marketing agency that offers brands a full range of professional services in the rapidly changing world of NFTs and the Metaverse. With a vast industry network and team of experts, Vast Agency is at the vanguard of this digital revolution, assisting brands in realizing their NFT aspirations: https://vastagency.io
