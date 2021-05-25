TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) has released a limited number of "early bird" tickets for its 10th anniversary taking place October 1-3 in Tampa. The festival has added an additional day to the schedule, forming a three-day event. GMF, which is usually held in March, confirmed the October dates early this month. Three-day general admission tickets are available for only $60 and three-day VIP tickets for $200. Two-day and single-day tickets are also available online (http://www.gmftickets.com).
"Our early bird tickets sell out every year, and this past year in record time," said GMF's David Cox. "We love that our loyal supporters can get tickets at an affordable price and have access to great live music, food and people."
The 2020 festival included over 40 bands on 5 stages along Tampa's Riverwalk. The diverse lineup included Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, De La Soul, Rival Sons, Anderson East, The Nude Party and many more. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, and Cage the Elephant. More details on the 2021 lineup will be released this summer.
About GMF
GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit http://www.gmfhigherground.com
http://www.gasparillamusic.com
http://www.facebook.com/gasparillamusicfestival
@gasparillamusic | #gmftampa | #gmf2021
Media Contact
David Cox, Gasparilla Music Foundation, +1 813-708-8423, dcox@gasparillamusic.com
SOURCE Gasparilla Music Foundation