With a deepened focus on financial and agricultural services and an expanded service suite, the new website provides a fresh look and feel in offering marketing, marketing technology, and custom technology development and support services while exhibiting subject matter expertise and resources for clients.
Of the new website, Gate 39 Media President Shane Stiles comments, "We're excited to introduce our new site providing a more complete view of the range of solutions and services to financial services and agribusinesses. Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, we have grown dramatically in the past year, and this dynamic new site underscores our dedication to showcasing how we help clients increase their visibility, sell efficiently, deliver services, and provide quality support."
Designed, developed, launched, and securely hosted by Gate 39 Media, the new website highlights capabilities that include Inbound Marketing, design & branding, web development, HubSpot & CRM services, fund pitchbooks, media services, financial and agricultural applications, custom modules, web hosting and support, and custom operations technology solutions for the futures brokerage, commodity trading, and derivatives industries.
The new website also includes the Engine 39 Blog – a freshly designed repository which features a growing library of marketing topics, articles, videos, tips, tools, guides, and resources for best practices and trends across financial, agricultural, and professional marketing and technology.
This news follows Gate 39 Media's recent announcement that it has grown with the addition of L7 Mixed Media and has expanded its executive team with the key hire of Keller Hawthorne, the firm's new VP of Marketing Technology. Additionally, the firm has also recently launched new multimedia production services for financial and agricultural clients.
About Gate 39 Media
Gate 39 Media is a financial services marketing and technology agency providing complete solutions for the financial, agricultural, and professional services industries since 2001. Located in downtown Chicago, Gate 39 Media serves firms ranging from some of the world's largest exchanges, financial advisors, brokerage firms, and fund managers – to start-ups in FinTech, and emerging managers and advisors. Gate 39 Media is a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner and was ranked an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2020. To learn more visit https://www.gate39media.com.
