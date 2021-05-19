ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Fiber announced today it is beginning construction in St. Peters and St. Charles. This follows its recent fiber construction in Wentzville which started in April and is part of a $150 million investment over three years. By the end of the year, Gateway's high-speed fiber internet will reach approximately 30,000 homes and businesses in Warren, Lincoln and St. Charles counties.
Gateway Fiber is a locally owned and operated internet service provider on a mission to positively impact the communities it serves, advance economic development and bridge the digital divide – right in its own backyard.
Gov. Mike Parson, who spoke at an event marking the start of construction on Gateway Fiber's network in St. Peters and St. Charles, said the company is delivering on a critical part of Missouri's infrastructure priorities.
"Every Missourian needs high-speed internet connectivity," he said. "If we can put electric in every household, we can put broadband in every home, too. We're going to make Missouri better together."
Gateway Fiber provides "fiber-to-the-home" internet service, meaning the fiber-optic cable runs all the way to a customer's home or business, drastically improving reliability and speed. Before Gateway's launch, much of the region was limited to legacy cable or DSL internet, which is prone to slower service and network interruptions. Gateway Fiber offers a connection guaranteeing increased speeds and reliability.
"Fast and dependable internet is an essential component to today's economy – we rely on it for work, school, entertainment and connection," said Len Pagano, Mayor for the City of St. Peters. "Having a local company build and manage a high-speed network gives the City of St. Peters an advantage when people choose a place to live or grow a business. I'm excited to see work begin on this project."
With construction beginning in June and service starting as soon as fall 2021, residents across St. Charles have already placed a significant number of pre-orders for a 100% fiber connection. Pre-orders are helping the company gauge interest and prioritize future construction efforts. The company partnered with local government officials to secure permits and rights-of-way access over the last 12 months.
"Gateway Fiber is proud to bring powerful, modern internet infrastructure to St. Charles County," said Heath Sellenriek, President and Co-Founder of Gateway Fiber. "The pandemic's impact on how we work and learn remotely has only magnified the need for a fairer, friendlier and faster internet option. The communities in our backyard deserve the modern infrastructure needed to compete, learn and connect globally," Sellenriek added.
Founded in 2019, the company believes there is a significant opportunity to double down on customer service, developing an approach that has often been a lower priority for the incumbent cable and telecommunication companies in the area.
"Today's customer deserves better. They deserve simplicity and transparency in pricing. They deserve customer service with a local touch. And they deserve a model that reduces friction wherever possible," said John Meyer, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. "We're building a brand from the ground up to put our communities and our customers first, delivering a simple and refreshingly different approach to the broadband experience."
Gateway Fiber offers 1 Gig broadband, simple flat rate pricing, symmetrical speeds (download and upload speeds are the same), no data caps, no contracts and no installation fees. It currently serves Troy, Moscow Mills, Winfield, Old Monroe and Hawk Point, with construction underway in Warrenton, Wright City and Wentzville.
