NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Gather, New York City-based innovation guidance firm, has been named on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Landing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our network of Gatherers has contributed to enable this growth over the past decade we've been in business," states Justin Tobin, founder and president of Gather. "From our humble beginnings venturing out to launch the first-of-its-kind innovation firm that would be the external partner so many businesses were searching for, to today being a community of over 100 remarkably talented independent practitioners – we're honored to have Gather recognized by Inc. for this achievement. Scaling a business is no small feat, and we're so proud to have done that while delivering exceptional work that keeps our clients happy and our workforce feeling fulfilled."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
In 2010, Justin Tobin set out to build the type of agency he felt was missing from the mix. As Vice President of Interactive Strategy and Transformation at American Express, Justin experienced firsthand the need for external resources that could deliver the high-level thinking of a consulting firm and future-forward design concepts of a creative agency, with the ability to execute and follow-through as a true partner to the organization. Thus, Gather was born.
A network of independent practitioners, doers, thinkers, creators, and executives, Gather takes a holistic view of its clients' businesses and taps its network to build highly capable teams that become an integral extension of its clients' organizations. Gather works with companies including IBM, MetLife, TD Ameritrade, and more, focusing on impact and velocity of work to drive real measurable results and lasting business transformation. For more information, visit http://gather.co.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About Gather
Inside large organizations, innovators find themselves limited to inflexible legacy processes while tasked with creating more modern outcomes. Gather assembles independent executives, creators, and practitioners, with deep experience navigating and transforming large organizations to make progress happen.
We believe in borderless collaboration. This means we build teams with our clients, not across the fence from them, in real time. We draw from our network of uniquely talented leads and practitioners to support, supplement, and direct project teams inside our clients' organizations.
