YORK, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gavin™ , a boutique branding and communications agency, today announced it earned three prestigious industry podcast awards for its The Adlibber podcast and a client-produced series, "Hot Coffee: A KBG Injury Lawcast."
Gavin was recognized by The Communicator Awards, a leading international awards program sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. The Adlibber podcast was given both the Award of Distinction and Award of Excellence in the Series-Business category, while Hot Coffee, a podcast produced for KBG Injury Law, was given the Award of Excellence.
The Communicator Awards consists of two types of awards. The Award of Excellence is the highest honor for those professionals in the communication field and the Award of Distinction is given to projects that have excelled in quality and performance.
Created by Gavin President/CEO Mandy Arnold, and hosted by Senior Media Relations Manager Jay Scott, The Adlibber podcast has quickly made a name for itself around digital marketing, brand strategy and communications topics. This podcast has become a space where influential people discuss factors driving change in business, government and nonprofits, and how marketing behaviors and communication strategies are evolving.
In addition to launching The Adlibber at Gavin, the agency developed Hot Coffee as an alternative communications platform for KBG to better reach its target audience. Legal experts talk about personal injury and worker's compensation law, with other discussions on legal matters trending in Pennsylvania and throughout the U.S.
These three podcast wins are monumental for Gavin, with 2020 being its first year of agency podcasting.
"It is exciting to know that we were able to overcome the obstacles 2020 gave us, creating two virtual channels for branding and communications professionals and legal experts to share their knowledge," Scott said. "Having this form of owned media readily available to the Gavin and KBG audiences was immensely gratifying. We are humbled by these awards and look forward to producing more influential content for the agency and our clients."
###
About Gavin™
Gavin™ is a nationally recognized, award-winning boutique branding and communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, education, government, manufacturing and business-to-business industries. Headquartered in downtown York, PA, with offices in Harrisburg and Lancaster, PA, Gavin provides expert public relations, crisis communications, brand strategy, web and digital advertising services. For more information, visit http://www.Evolving-Influence.com.
Media Contact
Jay Scott, Gavin, +1 484-695-3774, jscott@gavinadv.com
SOURCE Gavin