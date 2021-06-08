BOSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today announced that public media producer GBH, the largest content creator for PBS, has invested in EditShare's EFSv cloud solution to modernize media workflows across its post-production operations. An early adopter of cloud technologies for its broader IT needs, GBH's move to EFSv extends video production into the cloud, maximizing operational efficiencies and reducing overall costs. The open EFSv platform facilitates both hybrid and cloud post-production workflows which optimize content access and enhance the user experience for video editors who create critically acclaimed programs such as NOVA, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.
"We require adaptable, efficient media systems for all of our clients," said Tim Mangini, senior director of production technology for GBH. "EditShare's cloud solution gives our producers flexibility and scalability. They can work wherever they want, with whomever they want, whenever they want, and only pay for the resources they actually use. They upload their media once and work from anywhere as if they were working in any GBH edit suite."
EditShare's approach to open platform development, specifically its support for multiple cloud providers and public APIs for integration and workflow expansion, was a key factor in GBH's decision to select EFSv. Additionally, access to key technologies, such as artificial intelligence and content usage analytics will enable GBH to unleash new media workflows.
"Shifts in video production require more agility and demand the ability to accommodate changing work habits. As GBH embraces those shifts, open and flexible cloud-based solutions enable new workflows while protecting the investments made in on-premise platforms," comments Tracy Geist, chief marketing officer, EditShare. "EFSv offers GBH as well as our other customers the best of both worlds, providing frictionless storytelling workflows that are flexible and secure, while accommodating change."
