ROSELLE, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Inc. magazine listed GC Realty & Development, LLC, a full-service Chicago Property Management and Brokerage firm, as No. 139 on its annual Inc. Regionals Midwest 2022 list.
"We're pleased to be named to the Inc. 2022 Midwest Regional's List." said Bryan Sonn, partner of GC Realty & Development, LLC. "Our continued growth is a testament to living our values every day to create a strong company culture. We're very proud of how every member of our team owns their role, does whatever it takes to address issues, and achieve better results for our clients and residents."
GC Realty & Development, LLC continues to offer their clients and other Chicagoland real estate investors additional value through a variety of outlets, including Commercial & Residential Property Management, Brokerage, and the popular Straight Up Chicago Investor Podcast.
"What we love to do most is provide quality and ethical services for our clients while connecting them with resources and information they need to realize their own financial goals," said Mark Ainley, co-founder of GC Realty & Development, LLC. "With market conditions constantly changing, we work proactively with experts throughout the field to guide our clients on their real estate investment journeys."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/midwest.
About GC Realty & Development, LLC
Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development, LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners, and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which it's the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment and GC Realty & Development, LLC offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism.
