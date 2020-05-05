NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of New Yorkers will see a fleet of six WWII airplanes promote safety awareness messages of thanks and hope in the skies above New York City from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday, May 5. The airplanes will flyover hospitals creating giant messages in the sky that are as tall as the Empire State Building, span 5-10 miles and can be seen in a 15-mile radius. The planes will also type messages over Long Island and Westchester.
The GEICO Skytypers, a fleet of vintage airplanes, will "skytype" messages over hospitals in the five boroughs with positive affirmations and gratitude for first responders, healthcare and grocery/retail workers, and all those affected by COVID-19. The intent is to lift spirits and create awareness in light of the current global pandemic.
The Skytypers fleet will be leaving from Republic Airport on Long Island for the flight above the NY metro area's hospitals starting their first messages at approximately 11:30 a.m. over Manhattan. They will fly past the Statue of Liberty and down the Hudson River and circle over the five boroughs before delivering messages above Long Island. Their route will start over Norwalk, CT following the shoreline thru lower Westchester county circling NYC and the five boroughs then heading out over Long Island.
"We can't think of a better way to thank all New Yorkers for their commitment to health and safety, especially those on the front lines," says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead of the GEICO Skytypers. "We will deliver messages of hope and gratitude to the city during these unprecedented times."
ABOUT SKYTYPING
- The GEICO Skytypers "skytype" by creating giant messages in the sky with five aircraft flying in a tight, line-abreast formation.
- The planes skytype by creating dot matrix-style messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke.
- A computer located in the lead aircraft sends radio signals to the other planes and their white puffs of smoke create the "skytyped" messages that are as tall as the Empire State Building and seen from a 15-mile radius.
ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS
The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Force's T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.
