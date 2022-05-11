Gemba Academy's New TPM Courses Can Help Organizations Reduce Loss and Waste Related to the Condition and Maintenance of Production Equipment
KELLER, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many organizations, especially those familiar with Lean, understand that reducing waste is important for competitive performance. Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification aims to reduce organizational waste and loss due to the condition and maintenance of production equipment. For this purpose, Gemba Academy has introduced online, on-demand, video-based courses on Total Productive Maintenance (TPM).
TPM provides a set of practices, methods, and tools empowering organizations to reduce equipment losses while maximizing the effectiveness of production systems. TPM activities are designed to detect, expose, and eliminate flaws in the equipment, establish and maintain basic equipment conditions, identify and set optimal operating conditions, and correct all equipment deficiencies, no matter how minor.
Gemba Academy's new courses cover the core fundamentals and benefits of TPM, along with describing what can be lost when equipment maintenance is not viewed as a priority. Some examples of potential equipment-related losses include breakdowns, accidents, defects, idling, failures, energy, and environmental pollution. The TPM courses are also designed to help organizations apply a specific set of metrics to measure progress.
"We have been asked by customers for a deeper dive into the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) topic," shares Ron Pereira, co-founder and partner of Gemba Academy. "We always do our best to prioritize the voice of the customer as it pertains to new content development. This is why I'm so excited about the new TPM courses our content development team has completed. Rather than waiting until we're 100% done with the entire TPM body of knowledge, we've decided to begin releasing courses as they're completed, allowing our customers to begin, or accelerate, their TPM journey."
To date, Gemba Academy's TPM course selection includes:
"Total Productive Maintenance is used in many different industries to minimize all types of equipment losses. The benefits include increased capacity, more reliable processes, and elevated skill levels," adds Kevin Meyer, co-founder and partner.
To register for Gemba Academy's TPM courses, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/tpm.
For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
