LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G, a global esports organization, and The Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track and field competition in the U.S., are partnering to produce an all-new Digital Penn Relays, presented by the The United States Marine Corps. The Digital Penn Relays will be the first ever digital livestream with gaming-related content designed to connect the community with competition and infotainment. The event will take place on April 24 from 12-5 PM EST at twitch.tv/thepennrelays.
At the center of the Digital Penn Relays event, multiple teams of speedrunners and individuals will compete against each other to conquer custom-built Minecraft courses around the famed Franklin Field, including hurdles, water, lava and an ice race course with boats. Echoing the traditional Penn Relays, teams will include boys & girls high school and collegiate divisions as well as several Olympic Development athletes. With a focus on bridging the generations of gaming, teams can also be a mix of Penn students, high school students, parents, alumni, faculty and speedrunners.
Participants are encouraged to film themselves saying "We're Still Running" and post on social media with #WereStillRunning and #DigitalPennRelays for a chance to be integrated into the campaign leading up to and during the event. Throughout the livestream, fans will enjoy snippets of past champions sharing their greatest moments at The Penn Relays.
The Digital Penn Relays will also feature Virtual Tables for sponsors,school clubs and organizations and Workout Class.
Anyone who would like to participate in the Digital Penn Relays Sign Up HERE.
"We were already planning a digital activation with Gen.G during our traditional event, so we're even more excited to elevate our stream and showcase the rich history of The Penn Relays with the next generation of gamers of all ages," said Scott Ward, Executive Director of The Penn Relays. "Even with the physical event being interrupted, we couldn't miss the opportunity to keep our community connected and celebrate our pedigree of world class track and field athletes."
"The drive, determination and discipline of track and field athletes personifies the fighting spirit of all Marines. We are honored to extend our support to coaches, athletes, and communities who are searching for new ways to come together," said LtCol Christian Devine, National Director of Marketing and Communications for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command.
Gen.G's partnership with The Penn Relays is an extension of its education initiative to help colleges and universities connect its students, alumni and faculty with gaming.
"While students across the nation are staying home and keeping healthy, Gen.G is proud to build on its education programs digitally with The Penn Relays," said Jordan Sherman, Head of Revenue Operations for Gen.G. "We believe we've found the right mix of competition and entertainment, which at the same time will allow participants to still represent and cheer on their schools in this moment of time where we are devoid of all traditional sports."
Gen.G worked with Super League Gaming and its online Minecraft property, Minehut, to create a one-of-a-kind relay experience for players. "We are tremendous supporters of sports events like The Penn Relays and are honored to be able to help uphold this tradition for the community," said Nikki Shum-Harden, VP Partnerships and Strategic Marketing at Super League Gaming.
The Penn Relays presented by Toyota will return April 22-24, 2021 at historic Franklin Field.