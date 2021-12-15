LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing strategists from around the world came together to join the GenC (Generation Crypto) event in November. It was a part of an $800 million ecosystem fund, the first-ever crypto marketing conference contest will run throughout November. Hosted by the NEAR Foundation, the free event helped shape how marketers enter the crypto industry. Now, after a successful launch, GenC will continue into December and 2022.
There are still contracts available that range from $10,000 to $50,000 with over $1 million dollars total. There are a few more companies that have joined that will review the proposals and choose their finalist. Contracts are to be sent out post-win, a majority being within the $15,000 range. The opportunity continues for strategists to change the game for how marketers enter Web3 and crypto.
Over 50 of the hottest crypto projects are offering up over $1 million dollars in contracts to whoever submits the best pitch that creatively solves their current marketing initiatives.
Marketers and strategists do not have to have a crypto background, just a passion and knowledge to create fun marketing campaigns that can be integrated into blockchains and NFT's. Pitching and proposals are free to enter, providing strategists with a no-cost opportunity. Some pitches include creating buyer and target personas with a campaign test run on the buyer persona. Plus, there are still some sessions up for registration to learn more.
The GenC event provides attendees with:
- Contract pitching
- Panel Discussions
- Blockchain for Beginners
- Think Tanks
- Networking Events
The free event continues through December and into 2022 after the holidays. Each week Gen Crypto will feature world-class speakers, office hours with sponsors, and AMAs with experts in the NEAR ecosystem. Marketing agencies that have been involved in the crypto space will be making appearances throughout the event.
All events will be live-streamed on Generation Crypto's Twitter page, as well as recorded and shared on Generation Crypto's YouTube channel. Generation Crypto's Sessions holds the latest schedule of events.
The NEAR Foundation:
The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland that is responsible for contracting protocol maintainers, funding ecosystem development, and shepherding core governance of the NEAR protocol. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, NEAR empowers millions to invent and explore new experiences.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE NEAR Foundation