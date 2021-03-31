ATLANTA, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Tech's Organizational Effectiveness Conference is returning for a third year and registration is now open for the April 30, 2021 session. The popular program has been reimagined as a three-part virtual series that will leave participants inspired and with a greater knowledge of the aspects required for creating integrated alignment within their workplace. Each session's unique theme is designed to empower people management and HR professionals across industries to lead change and growth within their companies and achieve holistic organizational effectiveness. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly sent workforces across the globe into a virtual setting, a majority of the U.S. workforce was disengaged. This rapid shift in communication and operational processes can lead to disconnection and translate to poor performance, making a focused and integrated organizational strategy more valuable than ever.
The next session, which takes place April 30, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, expands upon improving organizational performance through alignment of people, processes, and structure. The program will concentrate on overcoming barriers to success by building continuous improvement into every aspect of an organization. These areas of focus include the following:
Leadership & Culture - Driving and maintaining a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.
Structure & Organizational Alignment - Aligning methodologies and organizational frameworks to secure long-lasting, value-adding results.
Tools & Techniques - Implementing emerging tools and techniques for more agile and efficient business improvements.
Georgia Tech's Organizational Effectiveness conference brings together industry leaders and innovators, providing opportunities for participant learning and joint discovery. The keynote speaker is Amy Zimmerman, co-founder of PeopleCo. and chief people officer at Relay Payments, who will share her approach to building an employee culture that connects with the company's strategic and financial goals. Conference panelists and facilitators include leaders at Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Google, McDonald's, and other high-profile organizations.
A full afternoon of industry panel discussions followed by small group conversations and a networking hour, allow attendees to dive deeper into these topics and build connections with colleagues.
To learn more about Georgia Tech's 2021 Organizational Effectiveness Conference and to register, visit oe.gatech.edu. Single attendee pricing is $99 per session with discounts available for groups of five or more participants.
###
About Keynote Speaker Amy Zimmerman
Co-founder of PeopleCo. and Chief People Officer, Relay Payments
Amy co-founded PeopleCo. to be a strategic partner for founders and a growth catalyst for companies on the rise. Central to her work, of course, is the development and nurturing of a company's culture. Whether the focus is on foundational elements, like defining core values and communication practices or developing more mature programs to support organizational effectiveness like performance development and engagement initiatives, it is all in service to ensuring that the culture is intentional and aligned with the company's growth objectives and financial goals.
About Georgia Tech
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion dollars in research annually for government, industry and society.
Media Contact
Kelly Pierce, Georgia Tech Professional Education, +1 404-385-3544, kelly.pierce@pe.gatech.edu
SOURCE Georgia Tech Professional Education