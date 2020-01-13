Georgians for the Arts, a 501c4 established in 2019, has a mission to provide vision, leadership, and resources that ensure the growth, prosperity, and sustainability of arts and culture in Georgia. Georgians for the Arts will advance its mission through year-round arts and culture advocacy activities, year-round programs for artists, and the networking of artists, arts educators, local arts organizations, and business leaders all working towards a better Georgia. www.georgiansforthearts.org