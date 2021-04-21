CUMMING, Ga., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful year of monumental growth, Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting is continuing to take the brand to new heights. The company is excited to unveil that it has simplified its branding to "Germinator" and has launched a new creative campaign with an educative message. The company's first initiative is the launch of the Germinator Safe Zone campaign, which aims to better educate the market on the value proposition of 360-degree germ protection, 365 days a year for the spaces where we work, live, and play.
Launching in parallel with the new campaign, Germinator has embarked on a number of strategic channel partnerships, which includes the ability to offer new lines of sanitizing body products designed to provide protection up to four hours per use, air disinfection units designed to remove viruses, bacteria, allergens, and contaminants in the air, and innovative backpack and handheld mini electrostatic sprayers.
Germinator has also connected with SafeAccess, a risk management solution suite, which allows enterprises, schools/academia, and event organizers to easily create and maintain health and safety policies and procedures, contact tracing, testing, digital health passports, AI-based cough signature detection, etc. These new initiatives, when coupled with the company's patent-pending sanitizing and disinfecting service, create Germinator Safe Zones that provide advanced protection for surfaces, air and you.
"The silver lining of the pandemic is that it has caused people to be more aware of their surroundings as it relates to the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses," said Jeff Gill, Founder and CEO of Germinator. "But what people must understand is that germs present an inherent threat to us on a daily basis, outside of COVID. Places we frequent most, such as gyms, schools and even hotels, have long been hotbeds for the spread of MRSA, E. Coli, the common cold, the flu and so many other illnesses. However, it's not often talked about, but it's something that we keep in the back of our minds as we go about our lives. Our goal is to better educate the market and give people the confidence in knowing they are in a safe space no matter where they go. That's why we've launched Germinator Safe Zones, so we can show people that it's possible to achieve full protection on the surfaces and objects that exists in the places they go, the air they breathe and even on their bodies."
Changes to the brand include an updated logo and new website domain, which changed from https://thegerminator.com to simply https://germinator.com, a sleek and clean website design with messaging that promotes the concept of creating Germinator Safe Zones, and new imagery of familiar spaces, such as office buildings, homes, airplanes and sports stadiums, outlined in Germinator's new branding to symbolize what it means to be in a Germinator Safe Zone. If it's been disinfected by Germinator, then it's in the Safe Zone, and it will have a verifiable Germinator Safe Zone certification.
In the past year, Germinator has launched over 20 franchises across the nation. Every day, the company goes into day cares, fire stations, office buildings, restaurants, shopping malls, and homes to provide the most advanced disinfecting service the industry has to offer. The company believes that everyone has a right to better well-being and to feel safe in the spaces they work, live, and play. They want people to feel comfortable and most importantly, protected—no matter where they are.
"We're so thankful to the strategic branding agency PUSH 22 for helping us to create the Germinator Safe Zone concept and a beautiful creative campaign to accompany it," said Tammy Tecklenburg, Germinator's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're very excited to take the Germinator brand to the next level with messaging that will resonate across our Do It Yourself (DIY) and Do It For Me (DIFM) customers. My background is in the auto care industry, and I have seen firsthand an increasing need for more consistent sanitizing and disinfecting measures across all channels. This holds true for so many other essential industries out there, so it's fulfilling to be able to provide them with best practices and solutions that will help offer full protection in all aspects of daily life. We just want you to feel safe again and enjoy a new normal that's much like the old one."
Germinator is the next generation of protection for the new generation of germs. They use advanced antimicrobial science, and their patent-pending methodology not only sanitizes and disinfects, but provides proven, next-level protection to safely kill viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants to create a more livable, touchable Germinator Safe Zone.
It's time to reclaim the spaces and places where we work, live, and play. Visit https://www.germinator.com/ or call 855-664-3769 to get your Germinator Safe Zone started today!
Media Contact
Britney, Germinator, 855-803-6204, media@thegerminator.com
SOURCE Germinator