CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Me Press is a new PR Agency Platform focused on getting press for its clients. Startups and Founders have ideas, through the platform those ideas develop from inception to a published contribution in leading online publications. This why Get Me Press is focused on startups and founders.
Get Your Ideas into the Mainstream: writing, editing and placing your story in leading online magazines and industry-specific publications. Get Me Press has in-house writers that have experience writing for top publications, and know how to get your message across.
How the process works:
Get Me Press writes articles that create online visibility about you or your brand. Advice and Profile articles can be the best way to increase your SEO / Google Search ranking. An Online article can generate hundreds of visits to your website. Online articles generally stay online longer than social media links- generating you free organic traffic.
You want to have a strong digital presence and a high ranking on all the search engines. Each article generates new SEO- Published articles will give you backlinks sending visitors to your website. Generating free organic traffic. Getting Press Online gives you and your brand trustworthy links boosting your conversions and leading to more sales.
Most future customers are literally Googling for a solution to a problem they have… By writing advice or contributing articles on topics people are interested in or have questions about, such as "4 Ways to …" or ``How to launch a …" presents you as the (possible) solution to their problem.
What Press (potentially) offers:
- Supercharged SEO
- Your name on page one, two and three of the google news search engine
- Increase in your brand visibility, credibility and equity.
- More inbound traffic and leads to your content and offers
- Exciting and unexpected opportunities for speaking gigs, capital investors, talent acquisition and invitations to be featured in more online publications and podcasts.
Get Me Press was Founded in 2022 by Adrienne Greenwood and Michael Hall who both have a diverse business background in development of strategic branding & communications and creative digital marketing that can advise you and your brand the best placements for your industry niche and budget.
