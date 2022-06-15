LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Get Set Go live for a free event on Ursa Live this Thursday, June 16th, at 10:00 pm ET as he performs, shares the stories behind the songs, and takes questions from you during his set. Having had songs placed on TV shows including Grey's Anatomy and Weeds, Get Set Go features a quirky rock sound with dismal, self-loathing lyrics set to sunny melodies and has drawn comparisons to the famous '90s-'00s rock band Weezer.

⁠There will also be some great rewards: top tipper will get a hand-dedicated, signed, and numbered Get Set Go songbook of their choosing, and the next two tippers and one random tipper will receive a free signed CD of their choosing.

⁠Don't miss your opportunity to see Get Set Go LIVE and unscripted in this fun and intimate setting! This event is FREE at the link below:

https://www.ursalive.com/get-set-go

Contact: Chris Swanick, 401-440-9797, chris@ursalive.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-set-go-live-cast-performance-with-stories-and-qa-301568710.html

SOURCE Ursa Live

