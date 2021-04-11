DUBLIN, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you would like to train your own service dog, how do you get started? The answer to this question may be surprising. Service dogs are not actually required by law to be professionally trained or formally certified. This means that owners may train their own animals to perform specific tasks themselves. Still, this might be a demanding process, and there are professional service dog training specialists for these services. For example, if a dog qualifies as a service dog under the ADA, the dog is allowed to accompany its owner in certain public areas within businesses, government buildings, and beyond. In a hospital, for example, it would be inappropriate to exclude a service animal from areas such as patient rooms, clinics, cafeterias, or examination rooms.
That's exactly where SDTSI come into the picture. SDTSI is an international service dog training school, a coalition of professional guide and service dog trainers dedicated to education, development and support of service dog and therapy dog online training worldwide. Most importantly, SDTSI provides service dog training online.
At SDTSI, service dog training courses provide the most effective training techniques to simplify the service dog training process. Here specialists for therapy dog training as well as psychiatric service dog training focus on helping people with mental and physical disabilities to train their own pet dog to become a fully qualified service dog. SDTSI also provides a registry of certified service and therapy dogs. The service dog training school provides testing, certification, registration, and support for service dog and therapy dog owners worldwide. By 2020, SDTSI had trained more than 2000 service dogs worldwide to assist with most mental and physical disabilities.
SDTSI has unique service dog training techniques. Their service dog training courses introduce and teach the simplest methods of training a service dog. What took our professional guide and service dog trainers 20 years combined to learn is available to you in SDTSI's service dog online training portal effortlessly. So you can train your own dog to become a service dog or therapy dog within a very short time. SDTSI courses allow you to work at your own pace. Students can complete the courses in as little as three days or take as long as 12 weeks to complete their study and training. All methods in SDTSI's training sessions are animal friendly, very simple to follow, and effective. After the completion of each course, SDTSI will certify your dog with all training records.
All of SDTSI's training courses are really affordable. SDTSI's online portal is the first service dog online training portal worldwide. Course fees range from $199 to $599 and include study materials, study files and training kit, full tutor and admin support, service dog registration, and certification fees. All training courses are developed and monitored by SDTSI's team of trusted, experienced behavioral experts, including certified trainers and board-certified veterinary behaviorists. SDTSI specializes in a personalized approach that focuses on how your partnership with your service dog will help you overcome the challenges you face in your home and in public.
SDTSI's service animal training courses are aimed at individuals who would like to train their own service dog, or even to find a new occupation as a service dog trainer and help others to embark on their service dog training journey.
Lauren Morgan, ServiceDog Training School International Ltd, +1 (470) 236-1742, partner@servicedogtrainingschool.org
