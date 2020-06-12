SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, BlueBeat.com has curated a stellar playlist to show our enduring support. With decades-spanning selections from Billie Holiday, Stevie Wonder, BB King, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Erykah Badu, Public Enemy, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Barack Obama.

We hope this experience brings conscious anthems to your ears at a time of crucial importance in our country's history.

We encourage everyone to listen:
https://www.bluebeat.com/playlist/info/80813/Black-Lives-Matter

Here is the playlist:

Black Lives Matter!

21 Savage -
Nothing New

2Pac -
Keep Ya Head Up

Anthony Hamilton -
Coming From Where I'm From

Aretha Franklin -
I'll Never Be Free

Barak Obama -
The Issue of Race

B.B. King -
Why I sing the Blues

Beyonce -
Freedom
Formation

Billy Holiday -
Strange Fruit

Black Violin -
Stereotypes

Bob Marley
Get up, Stand Up
Buffalo Soldier
Redemption Song

Common -
The People

Childish Gambino -
This is America

D'Angelo And The Vanguard -
The Charade

DJ Revolution -
The Revolution

Donnie -
Beautiful Me

Donny Hathaway -
Little Ghetto Boy
Someday We'll Be Free

Erykkah Badu -
Time's a Wasting

Gil Scott-Heron -
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Josh White -
Freedom
Negro Sound Afterword

James Brown -
Say It Loud, I'm Black and Proud

Janelle Monae -
Americans

Jill Scott -
My Petition

Jimi Hendrix -
All Along The Watchtower

Jimmy Cliff -
The Harder They Come

Joey Bada$$ -
For My People

John Legend & The Roots -
Wake Up Everybody

John Lennon -
Gimme Some Truth

Kendrick Lamar -
Alright

Killer Mike - 
Reagan
Don't Die

Marvin Gaye -
Inner City Blues
What's Going On

N.E.R.D. -
Don't Do It

NAS -
Cops Shot The Kid

Paul McCartney
Ebony & Ivory
Fear of a Black Planet
Fight the Power 
He Got game
Rebel Without a Pause

Rage Against The Machine -
Wake Up

Raphael Saadiq -
100 Yard Dash

Rihanna -
Question Existing

Run The Jewels -
Everybody Stay Calm

Sam Cooke -
A change is Gonna Come

Solange -
Mad

Sounds Of Blackness -
Reconciliation

Stevie Wonder
Black Man
Love's in Need of Love Today
Misrepresented People
Living For the City

Tappe Zukie -
Don't Shoot the Youth

The Temptations - 
Ball of Confusion
Beauty is Only Skin Deep

A Tribe Called Quest -
We the People

May Maos -
Black Iz Black

Lupe Fiasco -
American Terrorist

Talib Kweli & Dr. Cornel West -
Bushonomics

Michael Liggins -
Black and Beautiful

Andra day -
Rise Up

The Five Stairsteps -
O-o-h Child

The Chi-Lites -
(for God's sake) Give More Power to the People

Vince Staples -
Hands Up

War -
Slipping' Into Darkness

BlueBeat.com has been broadcasting music on the internet since 2004.

CONTACT: Brian Burns, brian@bluebeat.com

