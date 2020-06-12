SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, BlueBeat.com has curated a stellar playlist to show our enduring support. With decades-spanning selections from Billie Holiday, Stevie Wonder, BB King, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Erykah Badu, Public Enemy, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Barack Obama.
We hope this experience brings conscious anthems to your ears at a time of crucial importance in our country's history.
We encourage everyone to listen:
https://www.bluebeat.com/playlist/info/80813/Black-Lives-Matter
Here is the playlist:
Black Lives Matter!
21 Savage -
Nothing New
2Pac -
Keep Ya Head Up
Anthony Hamilton -
Coming From Where I'm From
Aretha Franklin -
I'll Never Be Free
Barak Obama -
The Issue of Race
B.B. King -
Why I sing the Blues
Beyonce -
Freedom
Formation
Billy Holiday -
Strange Fruit
Black Violin -
Stereotypes
Bob Marley -
Get up, Stand Up
Buffalo Soldier
Redemption Song
Common -
The People
Childish Gambino -
This is America
D'Angelo And The Vanguard -
The Charade
DJ Revolution -
The Revolution
Donnie -
Beautiful Me
Donny Hathaway -
Little Ghetto Boy
Someday We'll Be Free
Erykkah Badu -
Time's a Wasting
Gil Scott-Heron -
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Josh White -
Freedom
Negro Sound Afterword
James Brown -
Say It Loud, I'm Black and Proud
Janelle Monae -
Americans
Jill Scott -
My Petition
Jimi Hendrix -
All Along The Watchtower
Jimmy Cliff -
The Harder They Come
Joey Bada$$ -
For My People
John Legend & The Roots -
Wake Up Everybody
John Lennon -
Gimme Some Truth
Kendrick Lamar -
Alright
Killer Mike -
Reagan
Don't Die
Marvin Gaye -
Inner City Blues
What's Going On
N.E.R.D. -
Don't Do It
NAS -
Cops Shot The Kid
Paul McCartney -
Ebony & Ivory
Fear of a Black Planet
Fight the Power
He Got game
Rebel Without a Pause
Rage Against The Machine -
Wake Up
Raphael Saadiq -
100 Yard Dash
Rihanna -
Question Existing
Run The Jewels -
Everybody Stay Calm
Sam Cooke -
A change is Gonna Come
Solange -
Mad
Sounds Of Blackness -
Reconciliation
Stevie Wonder -
Black Man
Love's in Need of Love Today
Misrepresented People
Living For the City
Tappe Zukie -
Don't Shoot the Youth
The Temptations -
Ball of Confusion
Beauty is Only Skin Deep
A Tribe Called Quest -
We the People
May Maos -
Black Iz Black
Lupe Fiasco -
American Terrorist
Talib Kweli & Dr. Cornel West -
Bushonomics
Michael Liggins -
Black and Beautiful
Andra day -
Rise Up
The Five Stairsteps -
O-o-h Child
The Chi-Lites -
(for God's sake) Give More Power to the People
Vince Staples -
Hands Up
War -
Slipping' Into Darkness
BlueBeat.com has been broadcasting music on the internet since 2004.
