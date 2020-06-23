TEANECK, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GETIDA was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the SaaS Enablement as a Service category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. GETIDA was nominated in the SaaS Enablement as a Service category for Product Management & New Products.
"GETIDA is a dashboard that allows for client visibility. It provides all recovery information that GETIDA has worked on, including case IDs, as well as reimbursement status for both cash reimbursements and inventory reimbursements. The ability to add as many Seller Central storefronts as sellers would like. It also has The Pick and Pack feature, which audits sellers' fulfillment fees, is a new innovative and exclusive feature which allows clients to upload the weight and dimensions of their products," says one Stevie Awards judge.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About GETIDA
GETIDA.COM is a data analytics company based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded in 2015, GETIDA specializes in e-commerce discrepancy analytics and consulting. Utilizing data visibility technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies with billions of dollars of transactions managed annually.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
