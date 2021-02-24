GetinLine LLC

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waiting in line is physically enduring, frustrating, demoralizing, agonizing, aggravating, annoying and time consuming.

GetInLine LLC, has introduced a mobile app to solve the problem of standing in a physical line for good. The https://GetinLine.net  app allows people to get in a Virtual Line and watch the progression of the line on their smart phone.

People who get in a virtual line can get an SMS alert when it's their turn, as well as an in-app alert so they can watch how the line is progressing.

With the app, a person can wait in the comfort of their car or do their errands while watching their position in line.

The service can be used at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Social Security Number Office (SSN), Court House, Hospital, Doctors Office, Theme Parks and even Restaurants.

