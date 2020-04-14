SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetup, a new platform that connects retired, re-skilled educators with other seniors for live, online lessons about frequently used tech programs and services, has launched more than 40+ free courses designed to help older adults get up to speed on technology critical to navigating today's "stay-at-home" reality.
Among the live, online group courses offered are classes in mobile banking, telehealth options, online grocery and prescription shopping+delivery, preparing for Medicare enrollment, using Linkedin, finding online exercise classes and more.
All courses are taught in real-time, online by a GetSetup Guide -- not just a recorded video -- and involve interactive "learn by doing" instruction for participants. GetSetup Guides are seasoned, retired educators who have been retrained to teach essential tech services, apps, programs.
"For older adults sheltering in place or social distancing away from friends and family there is a greater need than ever for knowledge of apps and online services most of us take for granted, like Zoom, grocery delivery, etc. and that are more critical than ever now when many cannot even leave their homes," explained CEO and Co-founder Neil Dsouza. "This is not a generation that would turn to a Youtube video, and they no longer have an adult child who can simply stop by to show them the ropes and get them up to speed. We thought there was a great opportunity to fill this need with our amazing GetSetup Guides who are trained to teach these life-saving tech services to their senior peers."
In addition to group classes, GetSetup offers fee-based private, one-on-one online instruction in additional career, small business and special interest topics such as creating a website on Squarespace or Wix, using Mailchimp or Linkedin to market yourself, and more.
About GetSetup
GetSetup has created a platform that is enabling seniors to serve as the surprising superheroes of today's economy, tapping a huge, growing population of top-quality retired educators to help teach essential life-changing tech skills to other seniors. While we originally launched with the mission of "seniors helping seniors," we have also begun to see expanded opportunities to tap our network of re-skilled Guides to meet the demand for instruction of tech tools and applications to many other populations, such as: school teachers needing to get up to speed quickly for the current needs in distance learning, students who need to learn apps and programs in order to participate in distance learning and older customers of corporate tech tools. For more information, visit www.getsetup.io.
