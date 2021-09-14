NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GettinLocal, the digital app that provides dynamic hyperlocal discovery using geo-fencing technology, announced today that they were named one of the 10 Best Apps to Support Local Businesses by the online technology publication Make Use Of (MUO). Launched in early 2021, GettinLocal was named the 10th best app to support local businesses, joining the ranks of elite apps such as Google Maps, Facebook, Local Flavor, Nextdoor, Tripadvisor, Yelp, Foursquare City Guide, Etsy and LivingSocial on MUO's list.
Both iOS and Android compatible, GettinLocal allows users to explore, discover and book activities, amenities and services - all locally. The smart platform changes information as the user moves to different locations by using its geo-fence technology. By changing offerings in real-time, users can discover and book different local activities on the move. While MUO acknowledged that the GettinLocal app would be great for vacationers and in cities the user has never been before, it highlighted that the app is equally as great to use in the user's own city. It has the ability to locate restaurants that someone may never have known existed or show local attractions that have not been explored – all within a certain mile radius.
"We're thrilled MUO recognized GettinLocal as one of the top 10 best apps to support local businesses," said Vito Pagano, CEO & Founder of GettinLocal. "To be included with apps such as Google Maps, Facebook, Local Flavor, Nextdoor, Tripadvisor and more is a huge honor. Right now, GettinLocal is available for use in New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, Memphis, St. Louis and Toronto. We're gaining momentum rapidly and will be adding new cities throughout the United States and Canada soon, with the ultimate goal of being global."
To learn more visit https://www.gettinlocal.com/ or email info (at) gettinlocal.com or call 877-852-1171.
Media Contact
Ria Romano, GettinLocal, 786-290-6413, rromano@romanopr.com
SOURCE GettinLocal