NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Getty Foundation and the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) are pleased to announce 10 recipients of the 2021 Getty/ACLS Postdoctoral Fellowship in the History of Art. This program is made possible by a generous grant from the Getty Foundation.
Now in its fourth year, this distinguished program has recognized outstanding early-career art historians from around the world whose projects stand to make substantial and original contributions to the understanding of various art disciplines and their histories. The 2021 fellowship cohort was chosen from a pool of more than 180 applicants, the largest number in the program's history. The awardees were selected through an intensive peer review process that includes two panels of senior international scholars specializing in art historical subjects that span temporal and geographic boundaries.
Among the winning research projects are in-depth explorations of the aesthetic continuities between North and South Korea in the Cold War era, sculptural production in Roman Athens, a history of photography in colonial Congo, and the octagon as a symbol of Native American identity in Diné architecture.
Each 12-month, non-residential fellowship includes a $60,000 stipend and an additional $5,000 for travel and research. Awardees are also invited to a convening hosted by the Getty Foundation upon completion of their fellowships designed to help build a community of scholars who share diverse international perspectives.
"Support for emerging scholars is always needed, but even more so during this global pandemic," said Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation. "This year's cohort is once again pursuing a diverse array of international research topics that push the field of art history in new, even more inclusive directions. We look forward to the results of this research and stand ready to help the fellows as they navigate the continued uncertainty of the year ahead."
"Art articulates the diversity of human imagination and helps us visualize new possible futures. Over the past year, when it has been so difficult to travel or experience art in public, we realize just how essential art is to human flourishing, and how much we need to study and understand it in all its variety of type and expression," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "ACLS is proud to support these outstanding scholars and their research, which we believe makes a substantive contribution to evolving conversations about society."
The 2021 Getty/ACLS Postdoctoral Fellows and their planned research topics are:
- Monica Bravo, Assistant Professor, California College of the Arts, Silver Pacific: A Material History of Photography and its Minerals, 1840-1890
- Kent Cao, Postdoctoral Fellow, New College of Florida, On Their Own Merits: Indigenous Bronze Cultures in the Yangtze River Valley, c. 1500-900 BCE
- Sandrine Colard, Assistant Professor, Rutgers University-Newark, Double Exposures: A History of Photography in the Colonial Congo
- Douglas Gabriel, Postdoctoral Fellow, The George Washington University, Over the Mountain: Realism, Reunification, and the Resounding Cold War Across the Two Koreas
- Ximena A. Gómez, Assistant Professor, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Indigenous and Black Confraternities and the Creation of Visual Culture in Colonial Lima
- Andrew P. Griebeler, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Southern California, Medusa Underground: An Occult Icon in Byzantium
- Lillian Makeda, Independent Scholar, The Octagon: A Symbol of Native American Identity in Diné Architecture
- Brian Martens, Postdoctoral Fellow, American School of Classical Studies at Athens, Greece, Sculptors at Work in Roman Athens: Production, Trade, and Economics
- Sara Maria Öberg Strådal, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cambridge, UK, From Manuscripts to Clock Tower: A History of the Volvelle, 1240-1540
- Levi Prombaum, Fellow, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, "Disagreeable Mirror Though One May Be": Portraits of James Baldwin, 1945-65
The Getty Foundation fulfills the philanthropic mission of the Getty Trust by supporting individuals and institutions committed to advancing the greater understanding and preservation of the visual arts in Los Angeles and throughout the world. Through strategic grant initiatives, it strengthens art history as a global discipline, promotes the interdisciplinary practice of conservation, increases access to museum and archival collections, and develops current and future leaders in the visual arts.
Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 75 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.
