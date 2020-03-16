LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, has today announced the launch of its new Inclusion Scholarships. The scholarships are open to photojournalists and photographers around the world with the aim of promoting greater diversity and inclusion within the photographic and media industries.
Together with a selection of the foremost minority photography and journalism associations globally, Getty Images aims to support emerging editorial talent within minority groups and offer aspiring photojournalists the creative means and solutions to pursue education that will enable careers within the industry.
Getty Images will partner with the organisations; Women Photograph, Creative Access, National Association of Black Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to award the following five scholarship grants of $10K each:
- Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - Women Photograph
- Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - Creative Access
- Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - National Association of Black Journalists
- Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - Asian American Journalists Association
- Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship - National Association of Hispanic Journalists
"The Inclusion Scholarships are a continuation of our commitment to foster greater representation and inclusion within the photographic and photojournalism industries," said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President of Content, Getty Images. "Since Getty Images was founded 25 years ago, our mission has been to move the world with visuals and accurately represent the society we live in, inclusive of all voices and perspectives."
Applicants will be asked to submit a biography, essay and examples of their work, with an esteemed panel made up of members from Getty Images and the partner organisations, reviewing and selecting the successful candidates.
The Getty Images Inclusion Scholarships are part of Getty Images' wider Grants programme, which since its inception has donated over US$1.6 million to photographers and videographers around the world.
Application dates vary per partner organisation. Learn more at https://wherewestand.gettyimages.com/gi_grants/getty-images-inclusion-scholarships/